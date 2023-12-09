Alta Park Capital LP Sells 109,139 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Alta Park Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109,139 shares during the quarter. Five9 accounts for approximately 1.8% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned about 0.29% of Five9 worth $17,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Up 1.7 %

FIVN stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $80.39. 914,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,041. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

