Alta Park Capital LP Sells 17,291 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Alta Park Capital LP trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,291 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 3.0% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $29,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 322.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $12.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,577.98. The stock had a trading volume of 336,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $815.85 and a 52 week high of $1,660.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,368.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,296.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,706.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.