Alta Park Capital LP Sells 21,247 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alta Park Capital LP lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,247 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 3.2% of Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $31,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.41. 1,485,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.47. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $274.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $32,681,120. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

