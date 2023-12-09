Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.27

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.27 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 41.18 ($0.52). Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 41.90 ($0.53), with a volume of 262,417 shares traded.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.70. The stock has a market cap of £126.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.59.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is currently 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

