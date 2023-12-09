Analyzing Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) and Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX)

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) and Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Brink’s shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Brink’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brink’s and Helix Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s 2.90% 49.69% 4.76% Helix Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Helix Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brink’s and Helix Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Brink’s presently has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Brink’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brink’s is more favorable than Helix Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brink’s and Helix Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s $4.54 billion 0.84 $170.60 million $2.96 28.46 Helix Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Helix Technologies.

Summary

Brink’s beats Helix Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services. It also provides transportation services for diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, bank notes, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; cash management services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, electronic reporting, check imaging, and reconciliation services. It serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Helix Technologies

Helix Technologies, Inc. provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process. Its security products and services include IP CCTV systems, intrusion alarm systems, perimeter alarm systems, access control, and security consulting. The company also provides physical security solutions, such as armed and unarmed guards, armored transport, background checks, investigations, and risk assessment, as well as armed transportation services. In addition, it operates Cannabase, an online community for registered legal cannabis license holders. Further, the company develops and licenses seed to sale cannabis compliance software to private-sector and public-sector clients that are involved in cannabis related operations; and offers on-going training, support, and software customization services. The company was formerly known as Helix TCS, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Technologies, Inc. in June 2020. Helix Technologies, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

