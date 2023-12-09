Analyzing Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) & Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -27.02% -23.90% -8.73% Lucid Diagnostics -4,153.13% -901.79% -141.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and Lucid Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 1 8 5 0 2.29 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.35%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 137.23%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Lucid Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $801.22 million 1.95 -$94.59 million ($3.23) -7.43 Lucid Diagnostics $380,000.00 161.05 -$56.17 million ($1.30) -1.05

Lucid Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. It has development and commercialization agreements with Dexcom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

