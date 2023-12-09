Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Acquired by Abdiel Capital Advisors LP

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,121,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Appian comprises about 18.3% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned 13.84% of Appian worth $481,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 34.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 144.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $1,506,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $763,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 30,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $1,506,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $763,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Jones sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $225,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,028.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,808,078 shares of company stock worth $109,558,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Appian Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPN opened at $36.54 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 124.95%. Analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

