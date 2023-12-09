Appian Way Asset Management LP Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,000. Boeing makes up about 1.8% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

Boeing Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $244.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.45 and a 200-day moving average of $211.10. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $244.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

