Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,472 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $147.72 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $157.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

