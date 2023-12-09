Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $147.72 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $157.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $54,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

