Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.44

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as low as C$1.13. Arbor Metals shares last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 114,140 shares.

Arbor Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$81.88 million, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of -3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.94.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

