Aspen Grove Capital LLC Buys 464 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $475.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.38.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,418 shares of company stock worth $49,016,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

