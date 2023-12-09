Aspen Grove Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

