Aspen Grove Capital LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,387.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 43,085 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $301.62 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $302.01. The firm has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.37 and its 200-day moving average is $281.56.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.