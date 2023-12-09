Aspen Grove Capital LLC Purchases 4,219 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.1% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company
In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
