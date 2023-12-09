Aspen Grove Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,478 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.94 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

