Aspen Grove Capital LLC Takes $2.29 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

