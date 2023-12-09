Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.50

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.50 and traded as low as $30.67. Atlanticus shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 11,802 shares trading hands.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $466.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $294.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.89 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 499.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

