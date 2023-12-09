AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,958,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879,337 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.27% of AT&T worth $302,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. 42,137,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,237,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

