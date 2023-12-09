Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares trading hands.

Automax Motors Stock Down 90.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.

About Automax Motors

(Get Free Report)

Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automax Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automax Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.