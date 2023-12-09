B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402,288 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.48% of B2Gold worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $38,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth $40,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,835,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,615. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About B2Gold

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.