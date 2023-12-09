Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Aspen Grove Capital LLC

Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.