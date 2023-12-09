Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as low as C$0.18. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 13,818 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$23.53 million for the quarter. Baylin Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 932.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post 0.002765 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

