Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.35

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.40. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 4,730 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 255,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 292,929 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

