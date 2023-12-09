Berkley W R Corp Acquires 307,540 Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Free Report) by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,540 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 3.39% of Ross Acquisition Corp II worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $114,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $116,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROSS stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ross Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

