Berkley W R Corp Boosts Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,406,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,574 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream comprises 2.5% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.02% of Equitrans Midstream worth $42,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $22,056,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,366,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,723,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

ETRN stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ETRN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

