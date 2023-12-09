Berkley W R Corp Has $10.80 Million Stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,792 shares during the period. Pearl Holdings Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned 4.09% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,437,000. Kim LLC increased its holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kim LLC now owns 545,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 25,020 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,308,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 625.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,788 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLH opened at $10.80 on Friday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.