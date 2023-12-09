Berkley W R Corp Has $10.80 Million Stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,792 shares during the period. Pearl Holdings Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned 4.09% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,437,000. Kim LLC increased its holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kim LLC now owns 545,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 25,798 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 25,020 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,308,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 625.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,788 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRLH opened at $10.80 on Friday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.
Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile
Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.
