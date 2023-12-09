Berkley W R Corp Increases Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 544,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,643 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRNL. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kernel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Kernel Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kernel Group Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of KRNL opened at $10.67 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.
Kernel Group Profile
Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.
