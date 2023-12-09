Berkley W R Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR)

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Free Report) by 198.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,150 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 5.47% of Andretti Acquisition worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Andretti Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,379,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Andretti Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,426,000.

Andretti Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WNNR opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. Andretti Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $10.91.

About Andretti Acquisition

Andretti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Andretti Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

