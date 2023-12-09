Berkley W R Corp Purchases 508,656 Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,656 shares during the quarter. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V accounts for about 0.7% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KCGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

KCGI stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

