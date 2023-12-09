Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $110.43

Shares of Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.43 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.25). Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 15,002 shares trading hands.

Bisichi Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £11.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

