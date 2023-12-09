Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Darlington Partners Capital Management LP

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,377 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 15.2% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Blackstone worth $221,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $17,568,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BX opened at $112.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.