Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.06. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 16,010 shares changing hands.
Blue Moon Metals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.
About Blue Moon Metals
Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.
