Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) and EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Financial Analysis

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) and EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Boralex and EDP Renováveis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Boralex alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boralex N/A N/A N/A EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Boralex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of EDP Renováveis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boralex N/A N/A N/A ($0.13) -186.24 EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A $0.10 190.11

This table compares Boralex and EDP Renováveis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boralex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP Renováveis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Boralex pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. EDP Renováveis pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Boralex pays out -309.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EDP Renováveis pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boralex is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boralex and EDP Renováveis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boralex 0 0 1 0 3.00 EDP Renováveis 0 1 3 1 3.00

Boralex currently has a consensus price target of $48.80, indicating a potential upside of 107.66%. Given Boralex’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Boralex is more favorable than EDP Renováveis.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW. Boralex Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

About EDP Renováveis

(Get Free Report)

EDP Renováveis, S.A., a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. EDP Renováveis, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.