Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bovie Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.71. Bovie Medical shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 129,500 shares.
Bovie Medical Stock Up 1.1 %
Bovie Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).
