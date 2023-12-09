Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.30

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as low as $10.21. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 3,556 shares changing hands.

Bridgford Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bridgford Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Bridgford Foods by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bridgford Foods by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

