Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,372 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

