Brunner (LON:BUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,045.52

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,045.52 ($13.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,140 ($14.40). Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,115 ($14.08), with a volume of 51,402 shares changing hands.
Brunner Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of £484.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,522.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,053.98.
Brunner Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brunner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,111.11%.
Insider Transactions at Brunner
About Brunner
The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
