BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) & Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Critical Review

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Legacy Education Alliance and BTC Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance -192.44% N/A -321.60% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and BTC Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $1.08 million 6.68 -$1.51 million ($0.09) -1.66 BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.17 $7.69 million N/A N/A

BTC Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BTC Digital beats Legacy Education Alliance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic trainings, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

