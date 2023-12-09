Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.47

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.47 and traded as low as $11.85. Burnham shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 4,900 shares trading hands.

Burnham Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $39.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.