Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 4,437,276 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437,276 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.15% of Comcast worth $264,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,117,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,305,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $169.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.