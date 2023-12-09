Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,181 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,159 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.10% of Adobe worth $230,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $610.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,500. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $628.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $277.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $570.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.82.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.46.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

