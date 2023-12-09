Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 1,298,799 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,052,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298,799 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.17% of Intel worth $235,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.3 %

INTC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,814,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,463,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $45.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

