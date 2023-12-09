Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 2,348,735 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,689,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348,735 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.8% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.33% of Pfizer worth $685,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.78. 31,890,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,122,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $162.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

