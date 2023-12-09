Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $222.88 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,529 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $222,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $22.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $944.30. 6,966,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $901.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $869.32. The company has a market cap of $389.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $540.91 and a 12-month high of $999.87.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.
Insider Activity
In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $884.45.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.