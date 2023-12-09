Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $222.88 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,529 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $222,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $22.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $944.30. 6,966,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $901.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $869.32. The company has a market cap of $389.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $540.91 and a 12-month high of $999.87.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.67% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $884.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.