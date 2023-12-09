Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $245.11 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 906,296 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $245,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after buying an additional 882,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after buying an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Alphabet stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,016,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,514,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

