Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $223,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $610.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,383. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $613.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $574.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.11.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

