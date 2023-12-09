Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 175,153 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 175,153 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.4% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.07% of Meta Platforms worth $521,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after buying an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,087,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,616,626. The firm has a market cap of $855.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.37 and a 200-day moving average of $301.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

