Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,147 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.8% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.34% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $306,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.15. 1,394,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,697. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $387.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

