Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.12

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as low as $8.96. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 8,278 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%.

In other news, Director John E. Neal sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $57,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

